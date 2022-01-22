The NFL Community Reacts to Tyreek Hill’s Punishment

Tyreek Hill, a wide receiver for the Chiefs, celebrated a touchdown with pom-poms from a cheerleader during last weekend’s playoff game between the Chiefs and the Steelers.

He was fined for that celebration on Saturday.

Hill will be fined (dollar)12,875 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Surprisingly, when the play happened on Sunday, no flag was thrown.

As you might expect, NFL fans are dissatisfied with the news.

They believe the league is being too strict in its enforcement of touchdown celebration rules.

“No fun league strikes again,” a fan of the NFL wrote on Twitter.

no fun league strikes again https://t.co/Qo0trXiNhF — sunny! ☼ (@taxicabcd) January 22, 2022

But NFL Network keeps using the clip in their commercials. Ummmm ok. Make it make sense. https://t.co/D3xqutRQa8 — Lauren (@dogmomRN23) January 22, 2022