The NFL Community Reacts to Urban Meyer’s Surprising Development

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the NFL world by announcing the firing of head coach Urban Meyer on Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

An NFL team firing their head coach in the middle of their first season is extremely rare.

Meyer, on the other hand, was an outlier in terms of his unsuitability for the job.

The marriage was clearly not going to work out because of the Jaguars’ 2-11 record, lack of improvement, and Meyer’s personal controversies.

So Jaguars owner Shahid Khan shocked the world by pulling the plug on a five-year contract after only 11 months.

As you might expect, those in the NFL world who have stayed up this late have reacted to the news on Urban Meyer on Twitter.

They didn’t even come on board to console him or wish him well…

Almost everyone mocks or laughs at the now-former Jaguars coach and his former team:

