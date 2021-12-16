The NFL Community Reacts to Urban Meyer’s Surprising Development

The NFL World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Surprising News

The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the NFL world by announcing the firing of head coach Urban Meyer on Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

An NFL team firing their head coach in the middle of their first season is extremely rare.

Meyer, on the other hand, was an outlier in terms of his unsuitability for the job.

The marriage was clearly not going to work out because of the Jaguars’ 2-11 record, lack of improvement, and Meyer’s personal controversies.

So Jaguars owner Shahid Khan shocked the world by pulling the plug on a five-year contract after only 11 months.

As you might expect, those in the NFL world who have stayed up this late have reacted to the news on Urban Meyer on Twitter.

They didn’t even come on board to console him or wish him well…

Almost everyone mocks or laughs at the now-former Jaguars coach and his former team:

NFL World Reacts To Surprise Urban Meyer News

NFL World Reacts To Surprise Urban Meyer News

Jags gon be on the hook for Urban Meyer till 2026 to the tune of SIXTY MILLION! 😬😬😬😬 — Dr. Omicron Varianté -Gulag Admissions Manager (@DrJBProblematyk) December 16, 2021

Just got home from work and popped on NFL Network. Jaguars fired Urban Meyer? He didn’t even make it through the first season. Can’t really say I’m surprised. — Bl🩸🩸D Girl Raven (@RavensBlood5220) December 16, 2021

Urban meyer hired Tim Tebow a dude who was out of the nfl for 6 years, to play TE a position he never played professionally They should’ve sent him to the gulag off this alone — Cult of Personality (@19Phranchize) December 16, 2021

Jaguars fans didn’t deserve Urban Meyer. It was on Shad to make the call and he did the right thing. — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) December 16, 2021

And to think, Urban Meyer could have had the USC job if he hadn’t gone to the Jags. 🤷‍♂️Hate to see it. #GoDawgs — Adam Bruce (@BrucemanActual) December 16, 2021

Was Urban Meyer the worst coach in NFL history? — Ty Lacroix (@Ty_Lacroix11) December 16, 2021