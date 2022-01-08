The NFL Community Reacts To Vic Fangio’s News From Saturday

The NFL World Reacts to Vic Fangio’s Victory on Saturday

On Saturday afternoon, the Denver Broncos will play the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West game.

They might be looking for a new head coach by Sunday afternoon.

That’s correct.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Vic Fangio’s future is in jeopardy as a result of the Broncos’ 7-9 start to the season.

Fangio is said to have met with Broncos general manager George Paton earlier this week to discuss his vision for the program and the objectives he wants to achieve.

It’s unclear whether Paton liked the pitch.

To make matters worse for Fangio, “multiple league sources” unaffiliated with the Broncos believe the team will fire him in the coming weeks.

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Vic Fangio News

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Vic Fangio News

The future of #Broncos coach Vic Fangio is in doubt heading into today’s game. A detailed look at where it all stands from me, @TomPelissero and @JamesPalmerTV: https://t.co/bTF2bkqWyQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2022

Broncos can’t draft or find a decent QB. Too bad for Vic… https://t.co/Jgbh69gQaH — outwestrich (@actionandjuice) January 8, 2022

There should not be any doubt. https://t.co/3LVLiJPMF3 — Cam W. (@303Sports1) January 8, 2022

Harbaugh and Fangio in Vegas? https://t.co/BXB13RdmBB — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) January 8, 2022