The NFL Community Reacts To Vic Fangio’s News From Sunday

The NFL World Reacts To Vic Fangio’s Victory On Sunday

Vic Fangio, the former head coach of the Denver Broncos, is unlikely to be laid off for long.

Mike McDaniel, an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers, was named the team’s new head coach on Sunday.

According to reports, McDaniel is eyeing Fangio for a position on his coaching staff.

For the Dolphins, this would be a major signing.

New coach Mike McDaniel, #Dolphins pursuing former #Broncos coach Vic Fangio for defensive coordinator job https://t.co/paeKA6YgMx — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) February 7, 2022

if Mike McDaniel decides to bring on his own defensive staff, I wouldn’t be surprised if Vic Fangio is in play for the Dolphins defensive coordinator also keep an eye on San Francisco’s staff, wouldn’t be shocked if Wes Welker made his return to Miami as the WR coach — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) February 7, 2022

Also one last note…everyone wants McDaniel to find an experienced coach, preferably one with head coach experience, to be on his staff? Well…Vic Fangio fits that description. It’s perfect IF he can pull it off. But again, if Fangio says no? Keep Boyer. Period. — Luis D. Sung (@LuisDSung) February 7, 2022

Wouldn’t be surprised to see former Broncos HC Vic Fangio in play for the Miami DC job. Has interest several places. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 7, 2022