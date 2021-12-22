The NFL Community Reacts To Wednesday’s News About Robert Saleh

The NFL Community Reacts To Robert Saleh’s Latest News

The New York Jets’ head coach, Robert Saleh, received some bad news on Wednesday morning.

He has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19.

Saleh tested positive after experiencing symptoms, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Hopefully, he will recover quickly.

With Saleh’s status for Week 16 in doubt, Jets fans are almost ready to call it a season in 2021.

One Jets fan expressed his concern about Saleh’s health.

“To be honest, it’s better to stay at home, rest, and listen to Kayvon Thibodeaux tapes to prepare for April.”