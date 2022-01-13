The NFL Community Reacts To What The Colts’ General Manager Said On Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts appear to be doing some soul-searching at quarterback following their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with Carson Wentz at the helm.

The general manager of the team appears to agree.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a recent radio interview that he couldn’t guarantee that Wentz would be the starting quarterback next season.

He defended the controversial trade last year, but refused to say whether Wentz would be back next season.

“We thought it was the right decision at the time…” Ballard explained.

“I’m not going to speculate on who will be here next year versus who will not.”

Fans on Twitter were quick to express their thoughts (and hopes) that this means Wentz will be released this offseason.

Meanwhile, Eagles fans are running victory laps after “winning” the big trade.

Colts giving up on Wentz after 1 season 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/T2H5ghUBAm — Green Bay Packers Owner Kyle Broughton (@KyleBroughton4) January 13, 2022