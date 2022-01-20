The NFL Community Reacts To Zac Taylor’s Incredible News

The NFL Community Reacts To Zac Taylor’s Breaking News

Zac Taylor gave a game ball to a local bar after the Cincinnati Bengals’ playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.

CJ Uzomah, a Bengals tight end, made a hilarious admission about the story on Thursday morning.

Taylor was carded at the bar when he brought the game ball there, according to Uzomah on the most recent episode of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

Taylor, 38, should be flattered that he was arrested.

Apart from that, we can’t fault the bartenders for doing their job.

The NFL world, predictably, can’t get enough of this story.

It’s both hilarious and incredible.

Bengals reporter Lindsay Patterson said, “This is pretty funny.”

NFL World Reacts To Incredible Zac Taylor News

This is pretty funny. https://t.co/NQofUVVwZM — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) January 20, 2022

In case you didn’t know already @cj_uzomah has reach national treasure status. Protect him at all costs. I’m dead, baby face Zac gets carded. https://t.co/P9T9mOvCdM — Codiki (@codiki) January 20, 2022