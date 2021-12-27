The NFL Community Responds to Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Injuries

The NFL Community Reacts To Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs may be up 30 points on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team appears to be on the verge of losing a significant amount of ground.

After the team’s first possession of the half, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left with a shoulder injury.

With a collarbone injury, he was initially deemed questionable to return.

The second-year back has now been demoted to out.

NFL World Reacts To Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury News

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/pTab5MQbYN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 26, 2021

Probably going to be lost for the season and at least one playoff game, if I had to guess. Now, Trey Smith comes up gimpy. https://t.co/uidAwicx3h — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) December 26, 2021

Prayers up for CEH. https://t.co/lxPyHaBeIn — Huong Forrest (@huongforrest) December 26, 2021