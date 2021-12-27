Trending
The NFL Community Responds to Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Injuries

The Kansas City Chiefs may be up 30 points on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team appears to be on the verge of losing a significant amount of ground.

After the team’s first possession of the half, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left with a shoulder injury.

With a collarbone injury, he was initially deemed questionable to return.

The second-year back has now been demoted to out.

