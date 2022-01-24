The NFL Community Responds To Drew Brees’ Three Suggestions

During his career, Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints was on both sides of some highly contentious officiating.

Following a wild weekend of playoff football, he has some ideas for how to improve the game even more.

Brees proposed three changes to the NFL’s rules for next season on Twitter on Monday.

He’s calling for a re-evaluation of the rougher-the-passer rule, better protection of receivers from below-the-knee hits, and a change to the overtime rule.

“There are three things the @NFL should change for next season: 1.

The Passer is roughed up.

Let’s take a look at the rule’s description…it’s turned into a game changer.

2. If you’re looking for a

From the knees down, protect receivers (Chris Godwin) 3.

“In overtime, either both teams get a possession or college rules are applied.”

As you might expect, there hasn’t been unanimity on the changes.

Some people like the ideas, while others believe his second and third suggestions have flaws:

NFL World Reacts To Drew Brees’ 3 Suggestions

Boy if they protect WR from the knees down Corners gone really catch hell. It’s hard enough to make a decent hit without helmet to helmet https://t.co/tmIfed8isC — Doc 🦂 (@humble1025) January 24, 2022

2. Is a natural consequence of limiting blows to the head. What else are they supposed to do? https://t.co/J5FcZZKJ3b — Matt Sayre (@SayrePrayers) January 24, 2022