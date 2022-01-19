The NFL Community Responds to Ezekiel Elliott’s Injuries

The NFL Community Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott’s Injuries

Mike McCarthy, the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, met with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

He made headlines during the press conference when he made a remark about running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott tore his PCL in his knee in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers, according to McCarthy.

“Ezekiel Elliott has been playing with a torn PCL since the Carolina game in Week 4,” according to Cowboys reporter Jon Machota.

“McCarthy anticipates Elliott being fully healthy and ready to play at the start of next season.”

McCarthy’s admission enraged fans.

They want to know why the team didn’t rest Elliott at some point during the season so he could get healthy.

“So why not rest him at any point after that?” wondered one fan.

So why not rest him at any point after that?! https://t.co/X9vHnMQLwP — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) January 19, 2022

The fact they let this man play injured and not rest him up is criminal. Having Pollard as the back up and still not resting Zeke is just plain stupid. https://t.co/zejn1QP5BF — Robert “Buddy” Jones (@BuddyJones10) January 19, 2022