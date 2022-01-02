The NFL Community Responds To Joe Burrow’s Injury

The NFL Community Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Injury

The AFC North’s champion is the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Sunday, Cincinnati beat the Kansas City Chiefs after coming back from a deficit.

Unfortunately, the Bengals’ victory on Sunday was not all sunshine and roses.

In the final seconds of Sunday’s game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appeared to limp off with a knee injury.

Burrow did not play in the game’s final moments.

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Injury News

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Injury News

Joe Burrow grabbed his right knee before he limped off the field and out of the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2022

While the #Bengals kicked a game-winning field goal for an AFC North title, stunning the #Chiefs, Joe Burrow watched from the sidelines after apparently injuring his knee. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

Burrow right knee in pain. Limps off. But Bengals win with chip shot FG, clinch AFC North. Major moment. — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) January 2, 2022