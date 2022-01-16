The NFL Community Responds To Ryan Jensen’s Injury

The NFL Community Reacts To Ryan Jensen’s Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be on their way to the Divisional Round after steamrolling the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, due to an injury to star center Ryan Jensen, they may be without him.

Jensen went down to the ground after the Bucs scored their second touchdown of the day in the first quarter.

He appeared to be in a lot of pain due to an injury that was not specified.

Tristan Wirfs, the Bucs’ All-Pro right tackle, suffered an ankle injury earlier in the quarter and had to leave the game.

Losing Jensen as well could spell doom for the Buccaneers in the postseason.

Many people are noticing how bad the Buccaneers could be in if those injuries are long-term.

Buccaneers fans on Twitter are practically speechless:

NFL World Reacts To The Ryan Jensen Injury News

Now C Ryan Jensen is banged up. Bucs are rolling today, but injuries are starting to mount. https://t.co/oWd4AKIRnu — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 16, 2022

Bucs could be without 2 very good starting o-linemen, with Ryan Jensen hurt. Tristan Wirfs’ earlier injury doesn’t matter much in this game, since the RT only has to block (mostly) Ryan Kerrigan, but if Jensen can’t return, that’ll sting. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) January 16, 2022

As I type this… Ryan Jensen is down and in some serious pain. The injuries have gotten to a point where I have nothing else to say. It’s pretty much historic at this point. 😢 https://t.co/sO09NdzcVH — BucsBanter (@BucsBanter) January 16, 2022