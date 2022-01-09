The NFL Community Responds to Taysom Hill’s Injury

The New Orleans Saints’ chances of making the playoffs have just become more difficult.

To make the playoffs, New Orleans must defeat Atlanta on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Saints must win while the 49ers lose to the Rams.

Both games are currently trending in Sean Payton’s favor, but the Saints may face an uphill battle in the coming weeks.

Taysom Hill, the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, has been forced to leave the game due to an apparent injury.

NFL World Reacts To The Taysom Hill Injury News

With Taysom Hill banged up, Trevor Siemian is now in at QB for the Saints. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 9, 2022

Taysom Hill is headed in with a concussion. Trevor Siemien is stepping in. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) January 9, 2022