The NFL Community Responds To The Buccaneers’ Serious Injury News

The NFL Community Reacts To The Buccaneers’ Serious Injury News
After losing Chris Godwin a few weeks ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost another receiver.
Cyril Grayson Jr. hurt his hamstring in the game against Carolina and is out for the rest of the night.
NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers’ Significant Injury News
NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers’ Significant Injury News
WR Cyril Grayson Jr. is OUT for the remainder of the game (hamstring). pic.twitter.com/xqkyhi0g3b
— xz – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 9, 2022
We are so boned in the playoffs https://t.co/6fSVYL3tZk
— Pableezy F Baby (@Pableezus) January 9, 2022
Please!! https://t.co/aT4VAB1FlZpic.twitter.com/Vgni9rjkvC
— Jesse Alan (@olympicrunner) January 9, 2022
Brady can’t catch a break https://t.co/41FMF1RmpT
— ESR (@abboudi_x) January 9, 2022
Go get golden tate https://t.co/ZLLUtMr37X
— 𖤐A.brad.e𖤐 (@Bradcifer) January 9, 2022
Who’s left? 😬 https://t.co/ZszwSYfW6X
— anTeebullpup🏈 (@jsHere4football) January 9, 2022
https://t.co/FqVIJsXv0spic.twitter.com/N0WqS9Losj
— Sport is Fun (@sportalldaylong) January 9, 2022