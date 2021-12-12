The NFL Community Responds To Urban Meyer’s Postgame Threat

The NFL Community Reacts to Urban Meyer’s Threat After the Game

Many people were skeptical that Urban Meyer would be a good fit in the NFL, and it appears that they were more correct than they thought.

With today’s 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-11 on the season.

In their last seven games, the Jaguars have now scored 64 points.

A scathing report from NFLcom on Saturday claimed that tensions between Meyer and his staff and players are “boiling over,” and Meyer was asked about resolving the issues after today’s loss.

Meyer retaliated by complaining about leaks and threatening to fire whoever the source was “within seconds” if Meyer discovered their identity.

These remarks did not sit well with NFL analysts, to say the least.

NFL World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Postgame Threat

Urban coming unglued. Seen this before. https://t.co/pJYz6v3BGx — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) December 12, 2021

I don’t usually advocate for grown men losing their jobs, but this guy is a loser and needs to go. Now. Stop wasting time and give the young men in that locker room a shot. https://t.co/aDyxPStTcO — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) December 12, 2021

He thinks team leaks are why they’re getting shut out? https://t.co/MPYTq0YcWO — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) December 12, 2021

He is so far out of his element https://t.co/82wnDbvlvB — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 12, 2021

The source already has his next job lined up, Urb…not kidding. https://t.co/p7hBXDwMmv — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 12, 2021

Urban is on tilt https://t.co/tmnxOVZkRB — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 12, 2021

Honestly what is this dude talkin’ about https://t.co/zobEzTHroW — Kent Weyrauch (@KentWeyrauch) December 12, 2021

Urb better he hope doesn’t get canned b/c I don’t think there’s a college or even a network that’d hire him.

Thank goodness he can employ himself. “The world needs plenty of bah-tendahs.” https://t.co/r220UXAN46 — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) December 12, 2021