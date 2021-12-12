Trending
The NFL Community Responds To Urban Meyer’s Postgame Threat

Many people were skeptical that Urban Meyer would be a good fit in the NFL, and it appears that they were more correct than they thought.

With today’s 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-11 on the season.

In their last seven games, the Jaguars have now scored 64 points.

A scathing report from NFLcom on Saturday claimed that tensions between Meyer and his staff and players are “boiling over,” and Meyer was asked about resolving the issues after today’s loss.

Meyer retaliated by complaining about leaks and threatening to fire whoever the source was “within seconds” if Meyer discovered their identity.

These remarks did not sit well with NFL analysts, to say the least.

