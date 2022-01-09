The NFL games for today are listed below.

The schedule for today’s NFL games is below.

Fans were left wondering where Thursday Night Football had disappeared earlier this week.

They’ll be wondering the same thing about Monday Night Football in just a few days.

The final weekend of the NFL regular season is more compressed, with the majority of games taking place on Sunday.

This weekend, however, not every game will be played on Sunday.

In fact, two NFL games are scheduled for later Saturday afternoon.

Here is the complete schedule:

Kansas City is a heavy favorite in their matchup with Denver.

The Chiefs are still vying for the No. 1 overall pick.

The Tennessee Titans hold the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys and Eagles are battling for NFC playoff seeding. While both teams are guaranteed to make the playoffs, a win this weekend would help them improve their standing.

Which teams will triumph?