The kickoff times for the Wild Card Weekend have been announced by the NFL.

Kickoff times for Wild Card Weekend have been announced by the NFL.

The kickoff times for the Wild Card Weekend have been released by the NFL.

The NFL has released the official Wild Card Weekend schedule.

Late Sunday night, the National Football League released the kickoff times and television channels for the first round games.

While the NFL’s full first-round playoff matchups have yet to be determined – the Raiders and Chargers have yet to finish their game – the league has released its full weekend schedule.

It’s an excellent piece of writing.

Saturday night

It’s the weekend.

Monday evening

The NFL has announced the kickoff times for the Wild Card Weekend.

BREAKING: NFL ANNOUNCES WILD CARD WEEKEND KICKOFF TIMES

Schedule for the following weekend: pic.twitter.com/C8HOJdiTlI

January 10, 2022, — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer)