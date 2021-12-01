The NFL has re-evaluated the suspension of a Cowboys player.

The NFL has made a new decision regarding a Cowboys player’s suspension.

The Dallas Cowboys found out earlier this week what happened to defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was caught on video punching Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson following their Thanksgiving Day game.

Hill’s two-game suspension was announced by the NFL, and it was explained in detail.

According to the NFL, the third-year pro “waited more than 50 seconds” for Simpson and “walked toward him in the opposite direction of the [Cowboys] locker room.”

Hill was seen punching Simpson’s helmet on video before being separated by other players and coaches.

While it appeared that the two-game suspension was justified, the NFL changed its mind.

Hill filed an appeal with NFL and NFLPA appeals officer Derrick Brooks, who reduced the suspension from two to one game.

Suspension of a Cowboys player is re-examined by the NFL.

