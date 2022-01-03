The NFL has released its Week 18 schedule.

The NFL’s Week 18 schedule has been released.

The games are usually held at 1:00 p.m.

4:25 p.m., Eastern Time

This year, instead of two games on Saturday followed by a Sunday Night game, there will be two games on Saturday before the usual slate on Sunday.

At 4:30 p.m., Kansas City will take on Denver.

Denver will be looking to play spoiler after being eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday. ET on Saturday as the Chiefs try to clinch the top seed in the AFC.

After that, the night game will be Dallas at Philadelphia, as both teams have already clinched NFC playoff spots. The Cowboys have the advantage of having already won the NFC East, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they rested some starters for that game.

After all, they’ll be playing on wild card weekend after the Packers clinched the NFC’s top seed on Sunday night.

Outside of the Chargers-Raiders game, the rest of the games will be broadcast at 1:00 or 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

The game between the Chargers and the Raiders will air on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m.

ET is an abbreviation for ”

The winner of that matchup advances to the playoffs, while the loser is eliminated.

Here is the complete schedule:

