The NFL has set a new kickoff time for the Rams-Seahawks matchup.

For the Rams-Seahawks game, the NFL has decided on a new kickoff time.

Another domino in the NFL’s current scheduling crisis has fallen.

The big NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams has a new kickoff time this time.

The NFL announced on Friday that the Seahawks-Rams game would be moved from Sunday to Tuesday.

That game has been rescheduled for December 21st at 7 p.m.

EDT (Eastern Standard Time)

The move comes in the wake of a massive COVID-19 outbreak on the Los Angeles Rams’ roster.

The Rams had the highest number of positive COVID tests of any team in the league earlier this week.

It’s not just the Rams and Seahawks who are being relocated.

Two more NFL games have been rescheduled: the Browns-Raiders and Eagles-Washington matchups have been rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The NFL strangely scheduled the Rams-Seahawks and Eagles-Washington games at the same time.

NFL Decides On New Kickoff Time For Rams-Seahawks Game

NFL Decides On New Kickoff Time For Rams-Seahawks Game