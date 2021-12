The NFL is “debating” a new date for the game between the Seahawks and the Rams.

Due to the Rams’ COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL is considering switching the Seahawks-Rams game to Tuesday.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the story first.

NFL “Discussing” New Date For Seahawks-Rams Game

NFL “Discussing” New Date For Seahawks-Rams Game