The NFL is reportedly considering hosting a Super Bowl in another country.

According to reports, the NFL is considering hosting a Super Bowl in another country.

The NFL has played the Super Bowl all over the United States, but would the league ever move its biggest game outside of the country?

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur is preparing an “audacious” bid to host the Super Bowl in 2026, the first available year.

The locations for the Super Bowls in 2023 and 2025 have already been revealed.

Tottenham already hosts two regular-season NFL games at its stadium each year, a deal that will last until 2028.

Obviously, securing the organization’s first Super Bowl outside of the United States would be a major coup.

According to the Daily Mail, Sydney Stadium in Australia could be considered for a future Super Bowl bid, with the biggest issue Tottenham would face being time zone differences.

The biggest obstacle to Tottenham’s ambitions would appear to be London’s time zone, which would necessitate a very late kick-off in order to suit the domestic American TV market, which could lead to objections from Haringey Council. The Super Bowl is America’s biggest TV event of the year with viewing figures of more than 100 million and US advertisers would need reassurances that such numbers would not be jeopardized.