The NFL Issues a Statement Regarding the Controversial Call During the Bengals-Raiders Game

The NFL Issues a Statement Regarding a Controversial Call During the Bengals-Raiders Game

The NFL has spoken out about a contentious call involving a whistle that should have ended the play.

Instead, it resulted in a touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter.

“We confirmed with the referee and the crew that on that play — they got together and talked — they determined that they had a whistle, but the whistle for them on the field was blown after the receiver caught the ball,” according to the league’s senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson.

The refs said the whistle came “after the receiver caught the ball.” pic.twitter.com/xZmblLnlAs — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) January 16, 2022