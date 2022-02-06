The NFL makes a decision on Jalen Ramsey’s punishment.

The NFL decides on Jalen Ramsey’s punishment.

Come Super Bowl Sunday, Jalen Ramsey’s pockets will be a little lighter.

The league announced on Saturday that the Rams’ All-Pro cornerback would be fined $15,000 for his actions in the NFC Championship game.

“Rams CB Jalen Ramsey was fined (dollar)15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, freaking out at officials and throwing his helmet,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports, adding, “He also went head-to-head with 49ers K Robbie Gould at the end of the half.”

