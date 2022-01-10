The NFL Playoff Game Will Be Played In The Snow

The NFL Playoff Game Is Expected To Be Played In The Snow
On Wild Card Weekend, we might get a snowy NFL playoff game.
The Buffalo Bills are the No. 1 team in the NFL.
The AFC’s third seed has yet to be determined, but they will play on Saturday night.
Buffalo will face either the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the country.
New England, No. 6 or No.
On Saturday night, the Sixers defeated the Lakers 6-6 in the first round of the playoffs.
On Sunday, the NFL released the complete Wild Card Weekend schedule.
There’s Snow In The Forecast For NFL Playoff Game
Get set for #SuperWildCard Weekend. #NFLpic.twitter.com/Ezwd7YwlWT
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 10, 2022
Forecast in Buffalo Saturday calls for 15-20 degrees and 60% chance of snow…
— Derek Havens (@PatriotsHaven) January 10, 2022