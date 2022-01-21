The NFL Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ News From Friday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines on Friday afternoon when he made a remark about Vice President Joe Biden.

“When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it’s because of him and his constituents,” Rodgers said in an interview with ESPN. “I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes.”

This was just one part of a lengthy conversation with ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg earlier this week.

Rodgers also stated that he will not apologize for being himself.

During the interview, he stated, “I don’t want to apologize for being myself.”

“All I want is to be myself.”

Aaron Rodgers has a small group of fans who are sick of hearing about him.

The Packers quarterback’s most recent comments don’t do much to dispel that notion.

One fan commented, “Being wrong is apparently an admirable trait as long as you don’t apologize for it and never shut up about it.”

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Aaron Rodgers News

