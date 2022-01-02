The NFL Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ News From Saturday

The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ News From Saturday
ESPN’s Field Yates revealed the guest list for Week 17 of the Manning Cast in a SNL-style broadcast on Saturday.
With the possibility that Monday night will be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home start as a Pittsburgh Steeler, the list includes some familiar faces.
Bill Cowher, the former coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and longtime Steelers fan Snoop Dogg are all expected to attend.
Fans were most interested in the last name: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News
The guests for Week 17’s Manning Cast include Aaron Rodgers on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/GSi0FwcUAZ
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 1, 2022
interesting batting order here https://t.co/r2hWVjZ5nE
— Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) January 2, 2022
Shoehorning Snoop Dogg between Goodell and Aaron Rodgers is a diabolical feat of TV scheduling. Respect. https://t.co/p53N9Feh0m
— Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) January 2, 2022
The woke mob fails again. https://t.co/edCHJBiAgF
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 1, 2022
Rodgers doing the Manning cast during a Steelers game? Not a coincidence https://t.co/iChjxRHRCw
— James Boutros (@JamesBoutros) January 1, 2022