The NFL Reacts To Adam Thielen’s News From Wednesday

After missing two games due to a high-ankle sprain, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen returned to the field on Sunday.

Unfortunately, his comeback was short-lived as the Rams defeated him 30-23.

Thielen’s injury worsened, and he struggled throughout the game, finishing with only three catches for 40 yards.

The Vikings wideout had season-ending surgery on his nagging ankle injury on Wednesday.

