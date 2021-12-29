The NFL Reacts To Adrian Peterson’s News From Wednesday

The NFL Community Reacts To Adrian Peterson’s News From Wednesday

The Seattle Seahawks made an unsurprising decision on running back Adrian Peterson on Wednesday afternoon.

The veteran running back has been placed on the injured reserve list by the Seahawks.

As the 2021 season came to a close, he was dealing with a back injury that refused to go away.

Before suffering an injury, Peterson had only a minor role for the Seahawks this season.

On social media, the decision to put him on IR drew a lot of attention.

When the team decided to sign the aging running back, head coach Pete Carroll said the team was in a “win now” mode.

After the Peterson news broke, one fan had some fun with that theory.

“Winning now mode didn’t pay off for the Seahawks, and it could be the end of Peterson’s career,” one fan speculated.

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Adrian Peterson News

win now mode certainly didn’t pay off for the Seahawks could be the end to Peterson’s career though… https://t.co/JsurAklEC5 — Tee Buck 🇵🇾 (@YoungBuck_21) December 29, 2021

And this ladies and gentlemen is the end of adrian peterson 😿 https://t.co/eU6BlHTLKx — Owehs Burner (@OwehsBurner) December 29, 2021