The NFL Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s News From Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns are still dealing with bad news regarding some of their best players – as well as their head coach.

The Browns announced on Tuesday that wide receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end Austin Hooper had been placed on the COVID list, along with eight other players.

Kevin Stefanski, the team’s head coach, also tested positive this morning.

But it didn’t end there.

Baker Mayfield, the Browns’ quarterback, also tested positive for the virus, putting his availability for Saturday’s game against the Raiders in jeopardy.

Browns fans weren’t prepared for the bad news that arrived this morning.

