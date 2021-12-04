The NFL Reacts To JJ Watt’s News From Wednesday

The NFL Community Reacts To JJ Watt’s News From Wednesday

The Cardinals announced in late October that defensive end JJ Watt would undergo shoulder surgery, which could end his season.

Watt is already considering a comeback, despite the fact that it has only been a little more than a month since he underwent surgery.

Watt was said to be doing some conditioning with an athletic trainer at practice on Wednesday.

Later, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he wouldn’t rule out Watt’s return late in the season.

Watt posted a quote from Albert Einstein on social media after practice: “Only those who attempt the absurd can achieve the impossible.”

Watt still has a few hurdles to clear before rejoining the Cardinals, but NFL fans are already anticipating his return.

