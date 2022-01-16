The NFL Reacts To Pete Carroll’s News From Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts To Pete Carroll’s News From Sunday

While Russell Wilson’s future in Seattle is unknown, head coach Pete Carroll is expected to return in 2022.

There had been talk that the Seahawks might make significant changes this offseason – and they still might at quarterback – but the team’s head coach and general manager are expected to return.

Carroll will return for another season, according to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen.

“ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that they will return.

Carroll and Schneider met with owner Jody Allen on Thursday, and “all systems are go” for Carroll and Schneider, according to Mortensen.

The Seahawks had a bad season, but finding a better head coach than Pete Carroll would be difficult.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Pete Carroll News

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Pete Carroll News

As expected (and given that a week has gone by without any firings in Seattle), Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and G.M. John Schneider will be back in 2022. https://t.co/lb6Bm3Tiqs — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 16, 2022