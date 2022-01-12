The NFL Reacts To The Buccaneers’ News From Wednesday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Buccaneers’ News On Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Wednesday morning that three key players have been activated ahead of their playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting reinforcements,” the team said in a statement. “They started the postseason with seven players on injured reserve, but that list could be significantly reduced by Sunday’s Wild Card opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.”

“On Wednesday, the Buccaneers announced that three injured reserve players, including inside linebacker Lavonte David and running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard, have’returned to practice.'”

Outside of Tom Brady, David and Fournette are the team’s two most important players.

The former is the defensive leader for the Buccaneers, while the latter was instrumental in keeping opposing defenses honest.

The NFL world reacted to the news that David and Fournette are back on Twitter.

NFL linebacker Will Compton stated, “The Boogie Man Lavonte David is back.”

The Boogie Man Lavonte David is back https://t.co/KbJMN9V3rR — Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 12, 2022

Huge. David and Fournette are fundamental playoff pieces. https://t.co/QKgnSGpPY5 — J. Kanno (@BucsDistrict) January 12, 2022