The NFL Reacts To The Giants’ Embarrassing Play Decision

The NFL Community Reacts to the Giants’ Stupid Play Decision

The New York Giants’ play call on Sunday afternoon was one of the most embarrassing in NFL history.

The Giants are already out of contention for the playoffs.

In a game that only matters for NFL Draft position, New York is trailing Washington 3-0.

So, on Sunday afternoon, you’d think Joe Judge’s team would be extra aggressive.

The opposite, however, has been true.

On a 3rd and 9 late in the first half, New York called a quarterback sneak.

I’m serious.