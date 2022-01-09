The NFL Result On Sunday Afternoon Astounds Michael Irvin
One game result on Sunday afternoon stunned the NFL world.
To secure a playoff berth, the Indianapolis Colts needed to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.
The Colts were unable to do so, falling 26-14 to the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday, Michael Irvin, a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver who now works for NFL Network, had the Indianapolis Colts as his lock of the day.
They betrayed him in a big way.
Michael Irvin Shocked By NFL Result On Sunday Afternoon
What is going on with the @Colts ??? With the #Playoffs on the line!!! My lock is on the line!!!
— Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) January 9, 2022
Heading into today, the Colts hadn’t won in Jacksonville since 2014. Since 2014, Indianapolis is 0-5 against the Jaguars in Jacksonville, with another road loss against the Jags in a 2016 game in London.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022
In a must win game, the Colts are down 26-3 to the Jaguars.
— Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 9, 2022
New rule proposal for next season – the Colts have to play every game in Jacksonville and they aren’t allowed to come home until they win.
— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 9, 2022
The #Raiders and #Chargers are in the playoffs with a tie, thanks to the #Colts loss. Will this change LAC’s approach?
“We’re going to compete as a team to the best of our ability,” coach Brandon Staley texted me.
So, game on.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022