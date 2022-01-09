The NFL Result On Sunday Afternoon Astounds Michael Irvin

One game result on Sunday afternoon stunned the NFL world.

To secure a playoff berth, the Indianapolis Colts needed to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

The Colts were unable to do so, falling 26-14 to the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, Michael Irvin, a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver who now works for NFL Network, had the Indianapolis Colts as his lock of the day.

They betrayed him in a big way.

Michael Irvin Shocked By NFL Result On Sunday Afternoon

What is going on with the @Colts ??? With the #Playoffs on the line!!! My lock is on the line!!! — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) January 9, 2022

Heading into today, the Colts hadn’t won in Jacksonville since 2014. Since 2014, Indianapolis is 0-5 against the Jaguars in Jacksonville, with another road loss against the Jags in a 2016 game in London. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022

In a must win game, the Colts are down 26-3 to the Jaguars. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 9, 2022

New rule proposal for next season – the Colts have to play every game in Jacksonville and they aren’t allowed to come home until they win. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 9, 2022