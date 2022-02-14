The NFL says the rumor about Eminem performing at the Super Bowl halftime show is false.

The NFL has denied the rumor about Eminem performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

During Eminem’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show, he knelt just before Dr. Dre.

Dre got up and started performing.

Following that, a bizarre report about Eminem’s decision to kneel surfaced.

According to the report, the legendary rapper requested permission from the NFL to kneel during his performance.

The NFL reportedly declined, but Eminem went ahead and did it anyway.

It’s possible, however, that the report was false.

The NFL denied Eminem’s request to kneel, according to a league spokesperson.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, “Report was erroneous.”

“During numerous rehearsals this week, we watched every aspect of the show.”

NFL Claims Eminem Halftime Show Rumor Is Not True

NFL Claims Eminem Halftime Show Rumor Is Not True