The NFL World Is Astounded By Tom Brady’s Admission.

The NFL World Is Astounded By What Tom Brady Admitted.

Is the Philadelphia Eagles the “toughest” team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face in the NFL season of 2021?

They are, in Tom Brady’s opinion.

At least, that’s what the star quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is saying.

Next weekend, the Buccaneers will face the Eagles in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Going into the Wild Card round, Brady is making sure to compliment his opponent.

“We’ll have to put on our best performance of the year.”

This is the year’s most difficult opponent.

We’re up against a very talented team.

Brady described himself as “very healthy.”