The NFL world reacted to Aaron Rodgers’ candid admission after the Browns game.

The NFL world reacted to Aaron Rodgers’ open admission after the Browns game.

The Green Bay Packers beat the Cleveland Browns 24-22 on Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately, it appears that Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback, has suffered a setback.

During the game, a Packers offensive lineman stepped on Rodgers’ broken toe, and he appeared to be in excruciating pain.

Rodgers spoke about what happened after the game and how it might affect him in the future.

“Then I was stepped on right on the toe,” Rodgers explained.

“And that was when the pain was really bad.”

Rodgers said the injury was taken care of at halftime, and he’s just hoping he didn’t suffer any serious consequences.

“I took care of it during halftime and felt much better.”

We’ve now been through this for over six weeks, so we’re hoping it wasn’t a major setback tonight,” he said.

It’s safe to say that Rodgers’ toe is no longer a topic of conversation among fans.

“The difference between Brady and Rodgers is that Brady plays the entire season with a torn MCL and says nothing… Rodgers gets his toe stepped on and makes sure the entire world knows after every game,” one fan explained.