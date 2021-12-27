The NFL World Reacts To A Player On The Washington Football Team Attempting To Punch His Teammate

The game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night quickly became out of hand.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 28-7 lead, causing a ruckus on the Washington bench.

The cameras on NBC caught a rare sight: a punch being thrown among teammates.

Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, two defensive linemen, got into a heated argument on the sideline.

Payne stood up and pressed his finger into Allen’s face, prompting Allen to throw a punch.

The incident’s video quickly went viral.

The play drew the attention of football analysts and fans alike.

It’s a good thing the punch didn’t connect, one fan said.

