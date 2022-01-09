The NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ News From Friday

The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ News From Friday
The Green Bay Packers aren’t playing the Detroit Lions this Sunday because they’ve already clinched the NFC North title.
Despite this, superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers is eager to play.
Rodgers will start in Week 18 despite the fact that he doesn’t have to, according to head coach Matt LaFleur.
“I don’t believe he requires playing time.”
LaFleur told Packers insider Rob Demovsky, “I think he wants to play and keep the momentum going.”
NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Aaron Rodgers News
The Packers are planning to start Aaron Rodgers on Sunday and then LaFleur will see how the game goes.
“I don’t think he needs to play. I think he wants to play and keep the momentum going.”
