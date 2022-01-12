The NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ News On Wednesday

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, has been dealing with a serious toe injury for the past two months.

Rodgers was reportedly injured when he was stepped on during a game earlier this season.

Rather than having surgery and missing a week or two of work, the reigning NFL MVP has been playing through the discomfort.

As a result, he’s been a regular on the Packers’ injury list and only practices in full on rare occasions.

Until today, that is.

Rodgers practiced for the first time in nearly two months on Wednesday.

Rodgers’ toe was naturally the topic of discussion on social media.

“Aaron Rodgers claims that his broken pinkie toe will be fully healed by next week.

He hasn’t had a pain injection in weeks,’ which is ‘the most encouraging thing’ about his toe.

‘The whole goal was to not have to do that,’ Packers reporter Ryan Wood said.

Aaron Rodgers says his broken pinkie toe should be 100 percent by next week. He hasn’t taken a pain injection “in a number of weeks,” and that’s been “the most encouraging thing” with his toe. “The whole goal was to be able to not have to do that, and it’s been a few games.” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 12, 2022