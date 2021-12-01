The NFL Reacts To Adrian Peterson’s News From Wednesday

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson was released by the Tennessee Titans last Tuesday.

A little over a week later, the future Hall of Famer is in Seattle for a visit.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to report that Peterson will be visiting the Seahawks this afternoon.

Despite the fact that this may appear to be exciting news, Seahawks fans are not overjoyed at the prospect of Peterson joining Pete Carroll in the backfield.

“This time, I’m not falling for it,” a Seahawks fan said.

“He’ll be able to stay on waivers as long as he wants.”

Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas, and Travis Homer are not it.”

The NFL World Reacts To Adrian Peterson’s News From Wednesday

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https