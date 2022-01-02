Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Crazy Situation

0
By on Sports

The NFL Community Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Crazy Scene

What a fitting end to the Antonio Brown era in Tampa Bay.

Brown took off his shoulder pads, removed his undershirt, tossed it into the crowd, and jogged into the Bucs’ locker room during Sunday’s game.

It’s unclear why AB left the field (or in this manner).

However, some have speculated that it could be related to financial incentives he would be entitled to if he met certain statistical milestones.

NFL World Reacts To The Crazy Scene With Antonio Brown

NFL World Reacts To The Crazy Scene With Antonio Brown

Comments are closed.