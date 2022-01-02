The NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Crazy Situation

The NFL Community Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Crazy Scene

What a fitting end to the Antonio Brown era in Tampa Bay.

Brown took off his shoulder pads, removed his undershirt, tossed it into the crowd, and jogged into the Bucs’ locker room during Sunday’s game.

It’s unclear why AB left the field (or in this manner).

However, some have speculated that it could be related to financial incentives he would be entitled to if he met certain statistical milestones.

NFL World Reacts To The Crazy Scene With Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown just took off his jersey and ran off the field…

pic.twitter.com/jU0XOLAtHp — PFF (@PFF) January 2, 2022

Antonio Brown just took his jersey off and left the field shirtless with the peace sign up while the Bucs were on offense pic.twitter.com/9Ts6qTBDXG — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 2, 2022

I’d say there’s a greater than 50% chance Antonio Brown never plays another down in the NFL. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 2, 2022

Antonio Brown, who was supposedly gone if he “screwed up” once, has now gone full Constanza. Minus the body suit. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022