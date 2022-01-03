The NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s News From Monday

The NFL Community Reacts to Antonio Brown’s Injury on Monday

The fallout from the Antonio Brown incident is revealing more details.

Following the Buccaneers receiver’s on-field meltdown on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport appeared on “Good Morning Football” to clarify things.

Rapoport explained, “Here’s my understanding of the Antonio Brown situation.”

“About halfway through yesterday’s game, Bruce Arians and the offensive staff instructed Antonio Brown to enter the game.

They thought he was fine.”

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Antonio Brown News

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Antonio Brown News

From @GMFB: The relationship between the #Bucs and Antonio Brown was quietly going the wrong way for some time. Then he refused to enter the game and was tossed from the sidelines. A look at how it all went so wrong… pic.twitter.com/3TcfmXYho7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2022

I mean if he was hurt and they refused to listen, can anyone really blame him? https://t.co/RihTiW9yVi — Jimmy (@JimmyWo4LiFe) January 3, 2022

Looked just fine hitting them jumping jacks in the end zone 🤨 https://t.co/dlpGm2INfH — Dreeya! Chanaay!! (@Drea_Chanea) January 3, 2022