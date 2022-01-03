The NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s News From Monday

The NFL Community Reacts to Antonio Brown’s Injury on Monday
The fallout from the Antonio Brown incident is revealing more details.
Following the Buccaneers receiver’s on-field meltdown on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport appeared on “Good Morning Football” to clarify things.
Rapoport explained, “Here’s my understanding of the Antonio Brown situation.”
“About halfway through yesterday’s game, Bruce Arians and the offensive staff instructed Antonio Brown to enter the game.
They thought he was fine.”
NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Antonio Brown News
From @GMFB: The relationship between the #Bucs and Antonio Brown was quietly going the wrong way for some time. Then he refused to enter the game and was tossed from the sidelines. A look at how it all went so wrong… pic.twitter.com/3TcfmXYho7
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2022
I mean if he was hurt and they refused to listen, can anyone really blame him? https://t.co/RihTiW9yVi
— Jimmy (@JimmyWo4LiFe) January 3, 2022
Looked just fine hitting them jumping jacks in the end zone 🤨 https://t.co/dlpGm2INfH
— Dreeya! Chanaay!! (@Drea_Chanea) January 3, 2022
and this why ya’ll can’t be diagnosing people with CTE because they’re acting erratically.
if this is true, AB prioritized his health and protected his investment (himself). on the other hand, Bruce Arians allowed everyone to think he just quit knowing the chain of events https://t.co/EdGy5HBjPa
— Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) January 3, 2022