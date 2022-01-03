The NFL World Reacts to Antonio Brown’s News From Sunday Night

Although Antonio Brown’s NFL career is over, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is still making waves on social media.

Following his strange departure from the Buccaneers on Sunday, the Super Bowl champion wide receiver released a rap song on social media.

On his Instagram page, Brown referenced the song “Pit Not the Palace.”

It appears as if Antonio Brown just released a rap song titled “Pit Not the Palace.” He just linked to it on his IG. https://t.co/lrliDnTgRj — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 3, 2022