The NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s News From Sunday

Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be coming to an end.
The veteran wide receiver is serving a three-game suspension after producing a forged COVID-19 vaccination card.
As a result of the investigation, Brown was suspended for three games by the NFL earlier this week.
The league fined Brown and Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards for lying about their vaccination status.
Brown could be released by Tampa Bay following his suspension, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Antonio Brown News
Once his suspension is over, it’s possible that the #Buccaneers will release WR Antonio Brown, according to @RapSheethttps://t.co/ths7MESliI
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 5, 2021
One source said no decision has been made on whether Brown will return to the team after his suspension, and another said it is possible the team keeps the players — with the insinuation being that it’s possible they do not.
Arians was particularly frustrated, considering the efforts his team made in getting to 100% vaccination status. He also said he hoped the league would continue to look for players who were not honest about their vaccination status.
The suspensions may be a wake-up call for players who similarly misrepresented their status. It let players know there will be consequences.