The NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s News From Sunday

Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be coming to an end.

The veteran wide receiver is serving a three-game suspension after producing a forged COVID-19 vaccination card.

As a result of the investigation, Brown was suspended for three games by the NFL earlier this week.

The league fined Brown and Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards for lying about their vaccination status.

Brown could be released by Tampa Bay following his suspension, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Antonio Brown News

Once his suspension is over, it’s possible that the #Buccaneers will release WR Antonio Brown, according to @RapSheethttps://t.co/ths7MESliI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 5, 2021