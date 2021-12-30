The NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s News From Thursday

The NFL Community Reacts To Antonio Brown’s News From Thursday

After missing the previous eight games due to an ankle injury and a league-sanctioned suspension, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to action against the Carolina Panthers this past weekend.

He didn’t miss a beat when he took the field last Sunday, catching 10 passes for 101 yards.

Regrettably, that performance could have come at a price.

Brown did not practice on Thursday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, due to an ankle injury.

He was demoted by the Buccaneers from Wednesday, when he took part in a limited capacity in a Buccaneers workout.

With a Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets just three days away, Brown appears to have taken a step backwards.

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Antonio Brown News

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown downgraded to did not participate Thursday with an ankle injury. Rakeem Nunez-Roches was activated from the COVID-19 list. Antoine Winfield Jr. was limited in practice Thursday. pic.twitter.com/9Py9JccYez — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 30, 2021

Notes:

Winfield trending in right direction

Antonio Brown just resting?

Where is Mike Evans? #GoBucspic.twitter.com/jgBeaMJQyr — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) December 30, 2021

Antonio Brown downgraded to a DNP… hate to see it🥲 will keep a close eye on his status in tomorrow’s practice. https://t.co/R7rTbZIaJK — Victoria (@ffb_victoria) December 30, 2021

Not good for the Bucs. https://t.co/Nkphn1lgpx — Evan Harrington (@EvanH716) December 30, 2021