The NFL Community Reacts To Antonio Brown’s News From Wednesday

Buccaneers fans have been waiting for wide receiver Antonio Brown to get healthy for the past six weeks.

Reporters revealed earlier on Wednesday afternoon that Brown would not practice today.

He also doesn’t appear to be performing this weekend.

Brown will “probably” not play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, according to Buccaneers insider Greg Auman.

Naturally, this elicited a flurry of responses from fans on social media.

Fans are baffled as to why Brown has taken so long to recover after the Buccaneers never put him on the injured reserve list.

One supporter stated, “There’s no way he’s not healthy by now.”

The NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s News From Wednesday

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

There’s no way he isn’t healthy by now https://t.co/3AFIxrsK1B — Joe-l (@Breesoverrated) December 1, 2021

Good. More important games later on. https://t.co/0OVozB1GO2 — Josh (@IToast2Myself) December 1, 2021