The NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Surprising Sideline News

Antonio Brown had an incredible Sunday, and the best is yet to come after the Bucs-Jets game.

Brown got into a heated scuffle with some teammates near the end of the third quarter and couldn’t keep his emotions in check.

He then began to remove his uniform, tossing it into the crowd as a sign that he was finished for the day.

He then ran off the field, attempting to energise the crowd while abandoning his team.

