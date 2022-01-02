The NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Surprising Sideline News

Antonio Brown had an incredible Sunday, and the best is yet to come after the Bucs-Jets game.

Brown got into a heated scuffle with some teammates near the end of the third quarter and couldn’t keep his emotions in check.

He then began to remove his uniform, tossing it into the crowd as a sign that he was finished for the day.

He then ran off the field, attempting to energise the crowd while abandoning his team.

Antonio Brown just took jersey and gear off and threw it into crowd. Celebrating and ran to the locker room. No idea what is going on. pic.twitter.com/uPALqGJGJo — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) January 2, 2022

Stadium security initially thought it was a fan and were prepared to tackle Antonio Brown before they realized it was a player, per FOX. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

OH MY, that would’ve been a sight to see… https://t.co/vu7Mi2cIuV — Robert Martinez (@RobbMtzzz) January 2, 2022

Antonio Brown throwing hands live on TV shirtless in the Jets stadium with a security guard would have been the perfect start to 2022. https://t.co/m5GckIF9rH — MagicM MMA (@MagicM_MMA) January 2, 2022

Oh man that would’ve been incredible https://t.co/zdIlRczjW1 — Ol’ Saint Mick #HonkHonk (@ColeyMick) January 2, 2022

That would have boosted AB’s missed tackles forced today by at least three or four. https://t.co/neOgyJhWF7 — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) January 2, 2022