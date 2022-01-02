The NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Tonight Remarks

The NFL Community Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Tonight Statement

It’s been a few hours since Antonio Brown’s wild outburst on the sidelines of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, based on his most recent tweet, it appears that everything is back to normal.

Brown posted a photo of himself wearing what appeared to be some sort of pregame drip to Twitter a few minutes ago.

The caption “Super Gremlin” was added to the tweet’s text.

People have flocked to his tweet in the minutes since it was published, as you might expect.

It wasn’t ratio’d to hell, which surprised me.

However, there are over 20,000 comments and retweets to go along with the 40,000 likes.

In the comments section, NFL fans are largely divided into two groups.

There are those who believe Brown is completely insane, and there are those who continue to stroke his ego:

Drip crazy just like him https://t.co/apnrQwdhav — 36, 38, 39, 49, 51, 53 (@PatsSB51Champs) January 2, 2022

You are still a top 3 WR of all time — Bonzo Mcmuffin (@BonzoMcmuffin) January 2, 2022